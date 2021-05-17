ï»¿Monday, 17 May 2021
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Bill Gates left Microsoft amid affair investigation
Added: 17.05.2021 16:49 | 7 views | 0 comments
Source: en.mercopress.com
Microsoft has said that it investigated Mr Gates' attempt in 2000 "to initiate an intimate relationship".
More in www.bbc.co.uk
»
Tags:
Microsoft
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Acer
Audi
BeyoncÃ©
Boris Johnson
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Corruption
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
GM
Hong Kong
HP
Indiana
iOS
ISIS
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Players
Premier League
PS4
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
Star Wars
UK
USA
White House
Windows 10
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2021 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us