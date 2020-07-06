Lloyds boss AntÃ³nio Horta-OsÃ³rio to step down next year



Added: 06.07.2020 8:00 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thetimes.co.uk



As well as announcing AntÃ³nio Horta-OsÃ³rio's departure, Lloyds has also appointed a new chairman. More in www.bbc.co.uk »