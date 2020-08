Formal remembrance of Congressman John Lewis begins Saturday



Added: 29.07.2020 15:14 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.voanews.com



Civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis died last week at age of 80. Lewis was a leader of the freedom riders, and a protege of Martin Luther King Junior. He often faced arrest and violence during his fight against racial segregation. Lewis's body left Atlanta Saturday morning, and is now on its way to Alabama. Michelle Miller reports from Selma. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Alabama Tags: Congress