Congress debates unemployment benefits as jobless claims rise



About 30 million Americans are now relying on unemployment checks as Congress is working to pass a new stimulus package before extended unemployment benefits end this month. This comes as unemployment claims continue to rise. Nancy Cordes reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Congress