CDC releases new guidance on school reopenings



Added: 25.07.2020 0:54 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: nypost.com



The CDC released its updated guidance for safely reopening schools as President Trump continues his push to get them fully reopened this fall. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge join CBSN to discuss the day's top political headlines. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Washington