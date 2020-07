Documents burn after U.S. orders China to close consulate



Source: www.chron.com



Images show people burning documents at China's consulate in Houston, a common practice when a diplomatic post is quickly abandoned. U.S. officials are claiming that Houston was a hub for espionage and that China escalated theft of intellectual property from U.S. institutions. Margaret Brennan reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »