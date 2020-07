In change of tone, Trump says pandemic will likely get worse before it gets better

Added: 22.07.2020 20:13 | 4 views | 0 comments

In a dramatic shift in tone, President Trump now says the coronavirus pandemic is likely to get worse before it gets better. He is encouraging Americans to wear masks and says he's open to more funding for testing. Ben Tracy reports on the president's first COVID-19 briefing in months.