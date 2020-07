Breaking down President Trump's shift in tone about the coronavirus



Source: www.cbsnews.com



CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump resuming regular coronavirus briefings and his statement that the outbreak will get worse before it gets better. Plus, he will talk about Mr. Trump's mixed messages on wearing masks and the debate on Capitol Hill about the next coronavirus spending bill. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Washington