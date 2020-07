Added: 20.07.2020 23:01 | 4 views | 0 comments

During his more than three decades in Congress, Representative John Lewis worked alongside dozens of other civil rights activists, who say his fight for justice paved the way for them to serve in Congress. Nancy Cordes spoke to two lawmakers, Congresswoman Terri Sewell and Congressman Hank Johnson, who are considering the best way to pay tribute to him.