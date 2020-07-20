Some shoe and clothing boutiques devastated by COVID



Source: www.nbcphiladelphia.com



"Are people going to go back to work? Are they going to need clothes when they go back to work or are they never going to go back to work," a Pennsylvania clothing boutique owner wonders. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »