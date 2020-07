Added: 20.07.2020 13:47 | 9 views | 0 comments

As a tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis, Democrats are pushing to restore federal oversight of elections, a key part of the Voting Rights Act that was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2013. They say they'll increase pressure on Senate Republicans, who have refused to take up the issue, saying it should be left to states. Ed O'Keefe reports.