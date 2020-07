Added: 17.07.2020 9:54 | 7 views | 0 comments

A Democrat hasn't won a statewide seat in Texas since 1994, but Democrats are making a serious play for the state in the 2018 midterm elections. CBSN political contributor and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez and Outreach Strategies managing director and Democratic strategist Mustafa Tameez joined "Red & Blue" to discuss whether too many Democrats running can muddle the party's message in the Lone State State.