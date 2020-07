Added: 17.07.2020 8:33 | 4 views | 0 comments

President Trump is facing criticism -- including from members of the Republican party -- for his initial response blaming both the left and right for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Boston Herald columnist Michael Graham, The Intercept reporter Zaid Jilani and senior political correspondent for Bustle Erin Delmore spoke to CBSN about whether Trump's latest comments will help his case.