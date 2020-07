Would a "Medicare for All" system work in the U.S.?

Bernie Sanders introduced his "Medicare for All" plan to the Senate last week. While some Democrats have backed the legislation, some policy experts have doubts. Hoover Institution senior fellow Lanhee Chen joined "Red & Blue" to discuss why single-payer plan could be too good to be true.