Jen O'Malley Dillon, campaign manager for former Texas congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, spoke to CBSN's Caitlin Huey-Burns ahead of Tuesday's debate in Ohio. The two discussed how O'Rourke is preparing for the debate as well as the specter of impeachment looming over the Democratic primary.