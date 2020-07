Michael Bennet: Turkey is "acting against our interest" in the Middle East

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet believes Turkey is "acting against" U.S. interests in the Middle East. In an interview with CBS News campaign reporter Musadiq Bidar, the Colorado senator expressed his disapproval of Turkey's offensive targeting of Kurds in Northern Syria.