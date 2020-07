Added: 17.07.2020 6:26 | 8 views | 0 comments

A 43-year-old Cuban immigrant died at an ICE detention center in Lousiana, the local coroner said. Roylan Hernández Diáz died at the Richwood Correctional Center, becoming the second immigrant to die in U.S. custody this month. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN to discuss the latest on the investigation.