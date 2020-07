Added: 17.07.2020 6:27 | 8 views | 0 comments

The top 2020 Democratic presidential contenders were asked at Tuesday's debate about expanding the Supreme Court, in a concept commonly referred to as "court packing." Zoe Tillman, a legal reporter for BuzzFeed News, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about the candidates reponses and the battle within the Democratic Party to make the courts a top issue in 2020.