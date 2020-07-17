Added: 17.07.2020 6:29 | 9 views | 0 comments

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney undercut President Trump's claim that there was no quid pro quo in the decision to withhold aid from Ukraine. Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent for Reuters, Amber Phillips, who covers Congress for the Washington Post, and Christina Ruffini, a CBS News foreign affairs reporter, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about Mulvaney's comments, as well as the deal struck with Turkey on a ceasefire in Syria.