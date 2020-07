Lawyer for John Bolton says he'll testify if subpoenaed



Source: stream.org



A lawyer for former National Security Adviser John Bolton says his client will testify in the impeachment inquiry if subpoenaed by House Democrats. John Gans, a former Pentagon speechwriter and expert on the National Security Council, joined "Red & Blue" to explain why he believes Bolton won't be the star witness Democrats want him to be. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Democrats