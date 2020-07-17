New book details the Pentagon during the Trump administration



Guy Snodgrass, the former chief speechwriter and communications director for former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, joined "Red & Blue" to discuss his new book "Holding the Line: Inside Trump's Pentagon with Secretary Mattis." More in feeds.cbsnews.com »