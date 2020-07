Special edition of "Red and Blue": Yovanovitch says she felt threatened by Trump

Added: 17.07.2020 6:51 | 10 views | 0 comments

A key witness in the impeachment inquiry publicly testified Friday she felt threatened by comments from President Trump. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis, Associated Press White House reporter Jill Colvin, CBSN legal contributor Rikki Klieman and Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes join a special edition of "Red and Blue."