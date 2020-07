Added: 17.07.2020 5:10 | 5 views | 0 comments

Faiz Shakir, campaign manager for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" in the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend. Shakir tells Elaine Quijano that the senator and presidential candidate would support a gun buyback policy in order to cut down on the number of firearms in the hands of Americans.