Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is backing a pair of progressive House primary challengers backed by the group Justice Democrats. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Washington Post national political reporter Matt Viser spoke to CBSN's "Red and Blue" about why the endorsements are significant to both Democratic party insiders and progressive activists.