Added: 17.07.2020 4:46 | 9 views | 0 comments

The Democratic National Committee released its list of 20 candidates who will be on stage for the party's first set of debates later this month. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, and Washington Post national reporter David Weigel spoke to "Red and Blue" about the news.