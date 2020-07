Added: 17.07.2020 4:50 | 9 views | 0 comments

As most of the 2020 Democratic field is preparing for the first debates this week, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is dealing with a crisis back home. Buttigieg has faced criticism over a white police officer fatally shooting a black man. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter Jack Turman, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Democratic strategist Joel Payne spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about the controversy Buttigieg is facing.