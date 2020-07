Added: 17.07.2020 4:00 | 7 views | 0 comments

Another woman is accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of inappropriate behavior. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns; CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Politico national political reporter Laura Barrón-López join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with the latest allegations against Biden and what it means for his potential 2020 campaign.