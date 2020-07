Joe Biden says he'll be "more mindful" of personal space, but doesn't apologize in statement

Added: 17.07.2020 4:01 | 7 views | 0 comments

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he'll be more mindful of people's personal space, in a Twitter video posted Wednesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Wall Street Journal political reporter Ken Thomas spoke to "Red & Blue" about Biden's response to the accusations of inappropriate touching, as well as 2020 candidates' comments on reparations and the latest fundraising totals.