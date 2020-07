Added: 17.07.2020 1:28 | 9 views | 0 comments

Connecticut's gubernatorial primary is Tuesday. On the Democratic side: convicted felon and former mayor of Bridgeport Joe Ganim will face Connecticut businessman Ned Lamont. On the Republican side, five candidates are duking it out for the nomination. Christopher Keating, Capitol bureau chief for The Courant, joins CBSN’s Brook Silva-Braga on "Red & Blue" with a look at the race.