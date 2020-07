Added: 16.07.2020 5:48 | 6 views | 0 comments

2020 Democratic presidential candidates are jockeying for position ahead of Saturday's Nevada caucuses. Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden are looking to rebound after poor performances in New Hampshire and Iowa. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters Bo Erickson and Zak Hudak join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more.