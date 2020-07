Added: 16.07.2020 5:48 | 6 views | 0 comments

After a failed app caused chaos during the Iowa caucuses earlier this month, Nevada Democrats scrapped plans to use the same technology. Since then, they've created a new "Caucus Calculator" tool which is set to roll out this Saturday. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN with details about what he's learned about the tool and caucus cybersecurity.