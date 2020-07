Added: 15.07.2020 17:03 | 7 views | 0 comments

President Trump is claiming victory in some of yesterday's closely-watched congressional primaries. In Alabama, Mr. Trump's former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, lost a runoff for his old Senate seat to the Trump-backed former Auburn University coach Tommy Tuberville. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN to discuss some of the key takeaways from the primaries.