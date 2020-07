Biden criticizes Trump's response to coronavirus



Source: www.jta.org



Joe Biden ridiculed President Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak and criticized Mr. Trump for failing to listen to his own medical experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci. A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll finds Biden ahead or close to the president in Arizona, Texas and Florida, the current COVID-19 hotspots. Ed O'Keefe reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President, Texas Tags: Florida