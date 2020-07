Justice Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection



Source: www.nbcsandiego.com



Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Tuesday after experiencing fever and chills Monday night. Ginsburg's health has been under scrutiny recently, especially among liberals who are worried about her eventual retirement and what it would mean for the court. Paula Reid reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » LA Reid Tags: Hospitals