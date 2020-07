Added: 14.07.2020 21:25 | 10 views | 0 comments

In an interview with CBS News' Catherine Herridge, President Trump said he considers flying the Confederate flag a "freedom of speech" issue. Watch more of the interview with the president on the “CBS Evening News” at 6:30 p.m. ET, and on “CBS This Morning” from 7 to 9 a.m. ET.