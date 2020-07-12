KinderCare CEO says childcare industry needs at least $25 billion in stimulus funds



Tom Wyatt, CEO of one of the nation's largest childcare providers, says the child care industry has been left largely unprofitable as a result of the coronavirus. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »