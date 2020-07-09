Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden on coronavirus surge, U.S. response, and pulling out of W.H.O.

The U.S. continues to break records with the rising number of coronavirus cases. Former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden joined CBSN to discuss what the country needs to do to get the upper hand against the pandemic.