President Trump's niece lays out unflattering profile of uncle, says he cheated on SATs in new book

CBS News has obtained a tell-all book written by Mary Trump, President Trump's niece, in which she accuses him of being a narcissist. In over 200 pages, Mary Trump accuses her uncle of lying as a means of self-aggrandizement and cheating on his SATs. Paula Reid reports.