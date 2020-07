Trump downplays severity of coronavirus as cases spike across the U.S.



Added: 08.07.2020 0:24 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.upi.com



President Trump claims that the U.S. has the lowest coronavirus mortality rate in the world, but according to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has the sixth-highest death rate. Dr. Anthony Fauci says "it's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death" from the coronavirus. Ben Tracy reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: President