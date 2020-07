Congress weighs next steps for coronavirus relief



Added: 07.07.2020 0:31 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.colourbox.com



Congress is weighing how to proceed with the next round of coronavirus economic relief, before Capitol Hill empties out for August recess. Li Zhou, a congressional reporter for Vox, joins “Red and Blue” to break down the legislative possibilities. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Congress