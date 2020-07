Added: 07.07.2020 0:46 | 3 views | 0 comments

The White House is defending President Trump after he said the vast majority of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless.” CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion and Boston Globe deputy Washington bureau chief Liz Goodwin join “Red and Blue” to discuss the administration's coronavirus response, President Trump’s messaging, the economy and where the 2020 presidential race stands now.