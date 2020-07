Trump falsely accuses Bubba Wallace of hoax over noose incident



Added: 06.07.2020 23:53 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theepochtimes.com



President Trump went after NASCAR's only full-time Black driver Bubba Wallace, demanding he apologize and falsely claimed him of perpetuating a hoax when a noose was found in his garage in June. This comes after the president made race-based appeals to his supporters over the weekend. Ben Tracy reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: President