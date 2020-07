Added: 03.07.2020 23:43 | 13 views | 0 comments

President Trump is traveling to South Dakota to participate in an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore with a speech and an elaborate fireworks display that will be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. The large-scale event is taking place despite a dramatic spike in new coronavirus cases in parts of the U.S. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN to discuss.