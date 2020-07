New Jersey governor on reopening, enforcing social distancing on beaches ahead of holiday weekend



Added: 02.07.2020 14:28 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.masoncontractors.org



New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy appears on "CBS This Morning" to discuss the state's reopening efforts heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend. This comes as the state had to pause other reopening efforts and as it requires travelers from 16 states to self-quarantine when visiting. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »