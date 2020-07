Nationwide surge in coronavirus cases prompts states to reimpose restrictions



Source: www.politico.com



California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered 70% of the state to close bars and ban indoor dining for the next three weeks after a huge spike in coronavirus cases. Dr. Fauci warns the country is “not in total control” of the pandemic. Carter Evans reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: California