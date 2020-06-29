Fauci warns U.S. "unlikely" to reach herd immunity if many Americans refuse vaccine



Source: www.politico.com



Fauci said in an interview for the Aspen Ideas Festival he would "settle" for a coronavirus vaccine that is between 70% and 75% effective. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »