An estimated 1.2 million Americans were left out of the federal stimulus program because their spouses did not have a social security number. Their U.S.-born children did not receive aid either. Adriana Diaz speaks to one woman whose husband is undocumented about how she and her family are getting through the coronavirus pandemic while being left out of the CARES Act.