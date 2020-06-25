ï»¿Thursday, 25 June 2020
Tina Knowles-Lawson and Breonna Taylor's mom want to make voting more accessible
Added: 25.06.2020 14:46 | 9 views | 0 comments
Tina Knowles-Lawson, mother of BeyoncÃ© Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles, wrote an open letter urging Congress to pass the HEROES Act to make voting more accessible. Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, is among those who signed in support of the open letter. Gayle King spoke with Knowles-Lawson and Palmer about justice for Breonna Taylor and why now is the time for action.
BeyoncÃ©
,
Solange
,
Voting
,
Congress
,
Mika
,
Solange Knowles
