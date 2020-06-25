Added: 25.06.2020 14:46 | 9 views | 0 comments

Tina Knowles-Lawson, mother of BeyoncÃ© Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles, wrote an open letter urging Congress to pass the HEROES Act to make voting more accessible. Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, is among those who signed in support of the open letter. Gayle King spoke with Knowles-Lawson and Palmer about justice for Breonna Taylor and why now is the time for action.