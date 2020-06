Added: 24.06.2020 22:31 | 3 views | 0 comments

A grocery store worker called police to report a man used a counterfeit $20 bill, leading to the confrontation that ended in George Floyd's death. As Moustafa Bayoumi, a professor at Brooklyn College, explains, nuisance abatement laws force shop owners to act as "third party police." He joined CBSN to discuss how these laws disproportionately impact minority communities.