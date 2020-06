Liberal Democrats see momentum in New York, Kentucky primaries, but key races too close to call

Liberal Democratic candidates say they're optimistic about the outcome of key primary elections held Tuesday in Kentucky and New York. Voters might not learn the results of the key races for days, after the coronavirus pandemic caused a surge in absentee and mail-in ballots. Ed O'Keefe reports.